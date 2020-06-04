Varun Dhawan Treats Fans with New Pic as He Enjoys Mumbai Rains

Residents of Mumbai are elated as the blissful spells of rain descend in the city’s direction. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is also one of them. He shared a monochrome photograph on social media. He added monsoon bit to it with a rainbow filter.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor captioned the post, "the stories are true."

Soon after came Sara Ali Khan’s commented on the pic by writing, "Oh you actually went to the beach! I thought you were joking".

The October actor also uploaded a video on his Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of the rain and the breeze hitting the trees outside his residence. Take a look:

















View this post on Instagram



🌈 the stories are true

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

Varun will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara. The movie is an official remake with the same name that originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film also features Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles. The release was scheduled for May 1 but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.



Varun has confirmed his collaboration with Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan for the biopic of the late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The duo will work together after Badlapur (2015).

"We are still in the scripting stage of the film. Varun is very excited about the film. He has become a big star now and that's good but I am treating him like a newcomer in this film (sic.)” Raghavan told PTI.

Follow @News18Movies for more