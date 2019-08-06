Varun Dhawan Tries New Looks as He Preps for Coolie No. 1 Remake, Watch Funny Video

Days after Varun Dhawan ended shooting for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, the actor is gearing up for his next film, Coolie No.1, to be directed by his father David Dhawan. The actor took to Twitter to share a funny video about getting a shave done. Posting the video, Varun wrote, "Good morning people. Dropping a new video on my YouTube channel. Thoda smile bhi zaroori hain hope it makes you smile."

In the video, the actor is getting shaved and tries out many funny looks. At one time, he sports the look of a clown, in another a black-and-white app-inspired look. Varun says that he is getting ready for Coolie No. 1 and shaving his beard so that he becomes Raju, the coolie in the film.

In the video, one can see the Kalank actor saying, "I am getting ready for Coolie No. 1 and shaving my beard so that I become Raju, the coolie." He uses various camera filters to try out different funny looks while shaving.

The video further hears him say -- using various voice filters and sounding like Dilip Kumar -- "Dekho bhai humari daadhi bana rahen hain ye log. Aree galaa sambhal ke bhai, galaa sambhal ke. Hum alag alag app se dikha rahen hai ki shaving kaise hoti hai. Bhai, sambhal ke kat na jayein humara galaa. Meri aadhi mooch ko kaat..."

By the end of the video, Varun makes it amply clear that it was all intended to make his followers laugh. Watch the video here:

Good morning people. Dropping a new video on my YouTube channel. Thoda smile bhi zaroori hain hope it makes you smile #vdfunnyshavingvideo https://t.co/pROezB51WX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 6, 2019

Directed by David Dhawan, who made the original film in 1995, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the remake of Coolie No 1 will star Sara Ali Khan alongside Varun.

