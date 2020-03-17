Varun Dhawan Tries to Hold His Laughter as Paparazzi shouts ‘Go Corona’

The recent coronavirus pandemic has created a sudden health crisis for many nations. While the world is trying its best to fight against the uninvited and unwanted virus, people are leaving no stone unturned to lighten the worries and tension by making funny memes on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bollywood actors are trying their best to make people aware about the spread of the virus. Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan was recently clicked by paparazzi as he stepped out of a studio.

As Varun stood patiently in front of the camera, paps cracked some joke by shouting ‘Corona Go, Go Corona’. Varun tried to stop his laughter on this and continued to pose.

The actor is busy with a number of projects in his hands. His next release will be Coolie No 1, along with Bollywood starkid Sara Ali Khan. The movie is helmed by his dad David Dhawan and is a remake of 1995 film of the same name.

The film is scheduled to release in May this year and shooting has already wrapped up.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D of the ABCD franchise, which also featured] Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Meanwhile, there were also buzz around his wedding to Natasha Dalal. While the dates are not out yet, it is being speculated that the Coronavirus scare is making the couple search for a new venue.

