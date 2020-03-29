Varun Dhawan Turns Poet for Mom Karuna, Shares Adorable Throwback Pic Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Actor Varun Dhawan, who like many Bollywood celebrities is currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been giving fans a glimpse of his hidden talents. After the rap on coronavirus, Varun has now turned poet while he shared an adorable throwback picture.

Varun, who took to Instagram to post his childhood picture with mother Karuna Dhawan, penned a two-line poem for her. “Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me. were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe (sic),” he wrote.

The throwback picture, where Varun looks almost unrecognisable, saw loving comments from industry friends like Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Manish Malhotra, who left heart emojis on the picture.

Recently, Varun created quite a stir on social media with a rap song he wrote and performed on coronavirus. The quirky video that aimed to raise awareness about the 21 day lockdown, also featured PM Narendra Modi, Devdas and the teletubbies. "##LOCKDOWN #vararaps Stay indoors stay safe. Thank you @tanishk_bagchi @ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy (sic)," he wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shaheen Bhatt, Aayush Sharma were among the thousands of people who showered their love for the rap in comments. Not only that, Varun received a stamp of approval from rapper Badshah himself, who wrote, "Let them know Varun da1 (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more