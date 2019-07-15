Varun Dhawan Turns up the Heat in Bare-body Pic, Teases New Project

Varun Dhawan has a major announcement up his sleeve. The Street Dancer 3D actor recently posted an image on his Instagram handle, which shows the actor and his sculpted back. Varun is posing in only a white pair of trousers, as he wrote alongside the image, "Back-up... announcement tomorrow."

See post here:

In his personal life, Varun has been the centre of media attraction regarding his marriage with Natasha Dalal. The duo were reported to have been preparing for their wedding, however Varun refuted the news saying, "It's just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again."

On the movies front, Varun's Kalank failed to create any magic at the box office. He also said during an interview that Kalank was a bad film and deserved to be a flop. Alongside Shraddha Kapoor Street Dancer 3D is the third installment of Remo D'souza's dance film franchise that began with ABCD.

The film will have Shraddha Kapoor and Varun in lead roles, who were also a part of ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. While the film has already been shot in Amritsar, London and Mumbai, the team is busy shooting for its Dubai schedule. The film will release date on January 24, 2020.

He also has Coolie No 1 remake in the pipeline, in which he stars opposite Sara Ali Khan.

