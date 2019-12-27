Varun Dhawan Unfazed by Street Dancer 3D, Panga Box Office Clash, Says 'I Admire Kangana's Work'

Varun Dhawan is not worried about the box office clash between Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga on the Republic Day Weekend 2020.

Kangana's film is a sports drama about a wife, also a mother to a young son, who makes a shining comeback as national level kabaddi player. While Street Dancer 3D stars Varun and Shraddha as professional dancers from India and Pakistan, respectively, who refuse to come together.

At the launch of 'Garmi' song from Street Dancer 3D, when Varun was asked about the box office clash with Kangana's film, he said, "Kangana is someone who I know since many years. I really admire her and her work. Earlier, even she said that the films are very different. It’s 2020 now, we cannot be worried about clashes and instead be cool about it."

Street Dancer 3D director Remo D’Souza added, “Personally, I am not tense as both the films belong to different genres. This is a dance film, whereas that is a sports based film. Anyway there have been scenarios where two-two, three-three films have clashed at the box office."

Meanwhile, Kangana is also unfazed by the box office clash between the two films. At the trailer launch of Panga, she said, “Honestly, I’m so happy that they both are not of the same nature. It often happens that the two films might have different stories but they cater to the same audience. But that’s not the case with us. Here, both the films have different target audience and it’s kind of a relief. Frankly speaking, I’d love to have a solo release but it is now a far-fetched dream.”

On the other hand, Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, "Shraddha is really close to me. She's almost like my daughter. She's just worked in Nitesh's (Tiwari) film. Varun is a dear friend. I think in today's time, we can't compete with each other. We all have to happily co-exist for the betterment of the industry. If films don't do well at the box office, how will producers back the projects in the future?"

Street Dancer 3D, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, will hit the theatres on January 24, alongside Panga.

