Varun Dhawan: Wedding With Natasha Dalal is Definitely Not Happening This Year

Unless you are Priyanka Chopra, you probably already know about Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Although Varun barely speaks about it, it is common knowledge that he's been in a stable relationship with his childhood sweetheart for several years now.Since the last couple of months, rumours of them tying the knot this year have been making the rounds. Breaking his silence on the topic for the first time, Varun told Filmfare in an interview that marriage is definitely not on the cards for him this year.The actor shared that he needs to find the right time to tie the knot. Varun said, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married, but not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.” Looks like the ongoing marriage spree in Bollywood has had no effect on this actor.When asked about Natasha often being spotted with his parents, the Sui Dhaaga actor said, “She (Natasha) and I went to school together. So she knows my parents for ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”Varun is busy with promotions of his upcoming film Kalank now, which is releasing on April 17. He has also been shooting Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D'Souza, and uploading dance-off videos with actresses Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor from the film's sets.