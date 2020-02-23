English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
donald trump india visit
1-MIN READ

Varun Dhawan Welcomes Donald Trump to India in Hilarious Video, Says He Has Ordered Pav Bhaji for Him

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be arriving in India soon and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says that he will treat Trump to pav bhaji in Mumbai.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
Varun Dhawan, who recently announced that he has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Coolie No 1, welcomed US President Donald Trump to India as he shared a hilarious video on his social media handle.

In the video, Varun can be seen dressed in a US national flag theme dress and talks like his character Kunwar Mahinder Pratab in Coolie No 1. When Varun's friend says, "I've heard Donald is coming to India," Varun responds to the person saying, "How dare you? Call him Donald Sir."

Varun's friend further asks, "Do you know him?" To this Varun says, "What do you mean I know him? He is my childhood friend."

On being questioned if he will go and pick up the US President from the airport, Varun says, "Paparazzi will be waiting at the airport for us and there will be a ruckus created."

Varun winds up the video saying that he will be treating Donald Trump by offering him pav bhaji. Check out the video below:

