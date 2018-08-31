Varun Dhawan Will Not Take Relationship Advice From Alia Bhatt. Here’s Why

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 19, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan both started their Bollywood journeys together in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Since then, they have starred together in two more successful films — Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.Once rumoured to be dating, the two have established that they are just good friends. However, Varun says he’d never seek Alia’s advice in matters of love. In a recent interview with Filmfare, the Badlapur actor said: “She’s the last person I’ll take relationship advice from. One good thing about our friendship is that we don’t discuss those aspects of our lives with each other. Our discussions are around work because both of us are equally driven about our careers. But yes most of the time, we end up making fun of each other."Does this mean their equation has changed since SOTY days? “We’re pretty much the same. As you do more films, the love and respect grows for each other. During Kalank I told Alia, ‘You have become old’. I’ve seen her since she was so small yaar. Even she says that I’ve aged and my beard is growing faster."On the best thing about filming alongside Alia, Varun said: “She helps me with my character. She does all the work. She cracks my character. She also gives me references. Until she doesn’t do that, there’s a lot of friction on the sets. Till that doesn’t happen, I’m not happy with her. If she doesn’t act out my scenes, she’s not doing her job as a co-star."The will next be seen together in director Abhishek's Verman's upcoming film Kalank.