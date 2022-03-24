Varun Dhawan Wins Over the Internet As He Offers Coffee to Paparazzi; Watch Video

Varun Dhawan is an actor who is loved by all for his generous nature. The way he treats his co-actors, crew and other people win the hearts of many. And now, he has again made his fans go aww, courtesy his another humble move. A video is going viral on the internet in which we can see Varun Dhawan offering a cup of coffee to the paparazzi.

In a video posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, Varun can be seen approaching his car after interacting with the paps. He bids goodbye to them and sits in his car. After a moment, he takes out a big cup of coffee from his car and offers it to the paparazzi. He can be seen saying, “Coffee peena hai? (Do you want to have coffee)” to which the photographers say no. However, Varun insists and hands over the coffee to one of the photographers and says, “Pee lo acha hi hai (Drink, it’s good only).”

Not just this, many fans of Varun are reposting the video and praising him for his selfless attitude. Many users appreciated Varun’s gesture and showered him with love in the comment section. Reacting to the Instagram video, one of the users called Varun the ‘most down-to-earth Bollywood celebrity,’ whereas others called him ‘kind hearted’ and ‘caring.’

This isn’t the first time Varun is making headlines for his generosity. Earlier, he served as a shield to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu after the excited paparazzi suddenly surrounded her. With a cute smile on his face, he handled the paps in his style and asked them to not scare her.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani. The film is produced and distributed by Dharma Productions and is slated to hit the screens in June this year. Apart from this, he is also set to star in a comedy-horror titled Bhediya. The Amar Kaushik project will have Kriti Sanon opposite the Coolie No. 1 actor.

