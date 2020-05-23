Varun Dhawan's Aunt Passes Away, Actor Shares An Emotional Post

Actor Varun Dhawan's maternal aunt has passed away. Varun, who is currently quarantining with his family at his Mumbai residence, shared the heartbreaking news on his official Instagram handle.

The actor shared a throwback picture of himself with his aunt. In the photo, Varun's aunt can be seen hugging him as the actor smiles for the camera. "Love you Maa si," Varun captioned the image, alongside a series of heart emojis and the Gayatri Mantra.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Varun has been updating fans about how he's keeping himself occupied during the lockdown. The actor recently revealed that he loves to workout on love songs in an Instagram post.

He captioned the post, "Who trains on love songs me in the lockdown" along with a yellow heart emoji. The actor has also been actively motivating everyone to follow lockdown and practice social distancing.

On the work front, Varun will next feature in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. It was supposed to hit the theatres on May 01 this year.