Varun Dhawan's Bhediya Has A Post-credit Scene And It Hints At Shraddha Kapoor's Stree

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya has hit the theatre and has been gaining rave reviews from moviegoers. Fans have taken to social media to share their reviews. But the post-credit scene is much-talked-about as it hints at the horror comedy Stree.

Bhediya is an Indian take on the movie that is based on ancient Arunachali folklore on the famous werewolf myth, with Varun portraying the role of a shape-shifting wolf. After the release of the Thumkeshwari song which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, there has been much speculation about the Stree connection to the movie. In fact, the actress fueled the guesswork with her Instagram post where she shared the BTS (behind-the-scenes) of the song and captioned the post with, “Stree meets Bhediya”. In the video, Shraddha revealed she will begin shooting for Stree 2 “very very soon”.

Check out the video here-

The audience flocked to Twitter to review the movie and made a special mention of the post-credit scene of Bhediya.

One of the moviegoers wrote, “And Don't Miss the Post credit scene of Bhediya .. Big Surprise in store for the audience”.

And Dont Miss the Post credit scene of #Bhediya .. BIG SURPRISE in store for the audience..— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 25, 2022

Another one said, “Bhediya is entertaining! The story is predictable, but watch it for the entertainment value it brings to the table + VFX & BGM make it believable & fun! PS: Do wait for the post-credit scene! It’s good!”

#Bhediya is entertaining!The story is predictable, but watch it for the entertainment value it brings to the table + VFX & BGM makes it believable & fun!PS: Do wait for the post credit scene! It’s goooood! @amarkaushik @MaddockFilms @Varun_dvn’s wardrobe #MustWatch — Anirban Halder (@AnirBong) November 25, 2022

“Bhediya not bad! Good fun. The post-credit scene is delightful!” a third one said.

#Bhediya not bad!Good funThe post credit scene is delightful!— Proud Indian (@iambhakt) November 25, 2022

Hailing the VFX of the film, a social media user wrote, “Bhediya is an amazing film, without any doubt it has one of the best VFX, and comedy, the dialogues were hilarious also it has a very hard-hitting message and the climax was the best part of the film it really moved me. The theatre clapped + the post-credit scene did it all”.

#Bhediya is an amazing film, without any doubt it has one of the best VFX, comedy, the dialogues were hilarious also it has a very hard hitting message ❤️ and the climax was the best part of the film it really moved me, the theatre clapped + the post credit scene did it all pic.twitter.com/WwvkUux2NX— annesha. (@ApnaaVarun) November 25, 2022

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhediya producer Dinesh Vijan about beginning work on a prequel to Stree titled Mujha and a sequel to Stree as well. Bhediya movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Maddock Movies, together they have previously delivered the Stree movie from the horror-comedy universe.

