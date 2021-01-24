Varun Dhawan's Car Meets with an Accident on the Way to Alibaug: Report

Varun Dhawan was photographed arriving at his wedding venue on Saturday afternoon in Alibaug. The actor, who is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday, reportedly hosted a bachelor's party on Friday night at a venue very close to The Mansion House, where his wedding will take place today.

According to the Times of India, the groom-to-be car's met with a minor accident while he was on his way to Alibaug on Saturday. The report suggests there was no major damage to the car and no one in the car suffered any injuries. After spending the night at another property, Varun reached The Mansion House on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself enjoying a glass of what looks like watermelon juice at the poolside with his friends and family at the beach resort. The actor didn't write anything in the caption and just teased his fans by sharing a glimpse of his wedding venue.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal reportedly left for Alibaug along with their families on Friday morning, for their wedding. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts.

In a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, Varun had said, "I actually met Natasha when I was in the sixth standard. We've not been dating since then but we were friends till the eleventh grade or so. But I remember that the minute I saw her, I went to Maneckji Cooper and she was in Yellow House and I in the Red House. We were on the basketball court and during the lunch break they would give you food and all...and I remember her walking and I remember seeing her. I saw her and I felt like I fell in love with her. She rejected me some three or four times. I didn't give up hope." The two have been dating before Varun Dhawan even started his acting career.