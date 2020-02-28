Varun Dhawan's Car Runs Over Photographer's Foot, Watch Video

Actor Varun Dhawan's car ran over a photographer's foot, who was trying to capture a glimpse of the star with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal as they reached filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's residence Thursday night for birthday bash.

Read: Jor Se Bolo Happy Birthday: That’s How Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana Wished Shashank Khaitan

In a video, which is doing the rounds on social media, a photographer is heard screaming, “Pair pe chadhaya (He ran over my foot)!” After the incident, Varun stepped out of the car and checked if the injured photographer is alright.

He tells the paparazzi, “Tumko photo kab nahi diya hai ki tum log aisa karte ho? Main nikal ke aata hoon na tum logon ke paas. Kyun halla karte ho? Kab nahi diya hai? Roz toh deta hoon (When have I not given you pictures that you resort to this? I always come out and pose for you. Why do you create such a commotion? When have I not given any pictures? I pose for you every day).”

It is only when Varun is assured that the photographer is not seriously injured, does he go back inside after posing for some pictures.

Meanwhile, Varun will be soon be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, along with Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles,

Read: Varun Dhawan Celebrates Coolie No 1 Wrap with Pancakes and a Shirtless Selfie

Follow @News18Movies for more