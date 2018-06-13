GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Varun Dhawan's Character In Sui Dhaaga Inspired By Suppandi

Varun Dhawan essays a tailor and an office peon in the film.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 8:43 AM IST
Varun Dhawan's Character In Sui Dhaaga Inspired By Suppandi
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says his character Mauji in the film Sui Dhaaga is inspired from comic character Suppandi.

Varun essays a tailor and an office peon in the film.

On the books he likes to read, Varun said: "I read a lot of biographies... I've read one on Dev Anand. I love reading 'Suppandi'. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in 'Sui Dhaaga'...there is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is very inspired by Suppandi."

The actor spoke about it as he unveiled the cover of Amish's latest book Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich on Monday.

The book, assisted by Vikas Singh, is the first with which Amish has introduced Writer's Center in India. It will be published under Amish's brand new series titled Indic Chronicles.

Varun said Shashank Khaitan, director of his next film Rannbhoomi, is a fan of Amish's works. However, he said they will not steal his ideas, and will take permission if required.

