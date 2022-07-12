Varun Dhawan’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo Continues its Decent Run at Box Office in 3rd Weekend

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, opened in theatres on June 24, 2022. The film did well on day one and grew significantly throughout the weekend.

After two weeks, the film earned a respectable Rs. 71.65 crores at the box office. In its third week, it faced severe competition from Thor: Love and Thunder, which generated a lot of hype.

The movie collected 4.65 crores in the third weekend, taking its total business to Rs 78.15. JJJ should be able to easily cross 80 crores in India in the fourth week. The picture has a good 4.1-million-dollar overseas gross and is on track for a 4.5-million-dollar total overseas gross.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is likely to surpass Kalank’s total earnings by the fourth weekend, making it Varun Dhawan’s fifth-highest-grossing film of all time. However, the film would struggle to outperform ABCD, which has a total India collection of Rs 105.74 crores.

Varun Dhawan will next appear in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. The two stars recently shared a photo as they wrapped up the film’s Amsterdam filming schedule. Varun and Janhvi may be seen twinning in white in the photo.

The two actors appear extremely stylish in the photo, with their simple yet heartfelt smiles. Janhvi also indicated in the post that she will be returning to Poland for another round of Bawaal filming. “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam schedule wrap, Poland are you ready for us?” read the caption.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will be shot in four European nations, including the capital of love, Paris. Aside from that, the film will be shot at three other sites in India. It will be released in theatres on April 7, 2023.

