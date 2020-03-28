Varun Dhawan's Quirky Coronavirus Rap Includes PM Modi, Teletubbies and Devdas, Watch Video

"You can't go to the parlour, you can't go to the street, you can't go to sabzi mandi," raps Varun Dhawan in his recent video, as he becomes the latest Bollywood actor to join in the awareness drive regarding the spread on novel coronavirus.

The actor, on Friday, performed a lockdown-themed rap and urged to stay home and practice social distancing.

He created a quirky video featuring as a rap artist in it. Besides Varun, the video also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his televised address in which he announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. The video also had clips from British television series Teletubbies, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Devdas and some shots of Varun riding a bike and eating street food from his film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

In the video, at a point, the actor moves to his refrigerator saying, "this is all due to eat." "Ghar se bahar nikala to corona hoga, gedi kiya to corona hoga, pyaar kia to dil tutega, dil tutega to dard hoga... kyu... its ****** lockdown," the 32-year-old actor raps in the video.

The actor in the conclusion of his video lauds the Prime Minister's move and says, "Janta Curfew rocks!".

In the caption of the post, he thanked music composer Tanishk Bagchi who might have composed the song for him. The video was soon flooded with a number of comments from his fans and people from cinema fraternity.

While Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote "Cheer Phaad Homie," Shaheen Bhatt demanded BTS video. Rapper Badshah and actor Varun Sharma too praised the actor in the comment section.

You can check the video here:

Varun is not the first actor to try something quirky to spread awareness among his fans. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had shared a monologue and a rap song based on the theme of COVID-19.

Follow @News18Movies for more

