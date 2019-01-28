Varun Dhawan’s Republic Day Performance at Attari-Wagah Border is All About Patriotism, See Pics
Varun Dhawan performed in front of over 28,000 people at Attari-Wagah border to mark Republic Day this year.
Varun Dhawan performing at Attari-Wagah border on Republic Day. (Image: Twitter/Varun Dhawan)
In the photos, he is standing in the middle of a large group of dancers—sporting camouflage trousers and T-shirts with BSF written on them—with the Indian tricolour in his hand. He reportedly danced to the popular Bollywood song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo.
“An incredible honour to perform live at the Attari border today with @v.unbeatable_official_india for #3@remodsouza thank u Jai hind #happyrepublic day,” he captioned the image.
#HappyRepublicDay one of the most incredible moments of my life. Such an honour to perform live at the Attari border for #3. @remodsouza #3iscoming pic.twitter.com/iJdc2fX8GX— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2019
Actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam were also present on the occasion to promote their recent film Uri: The Surgical Strike. They too shared images from the event on their social media.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dhawan is currently shooting Remo D’Souza’s dance film which has been tentatively titled #3. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, the movie is speculated to be the third instalment of D’Souza’s popular ABCD films. However, T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar, who is producing it, has rubbished all such rumours.
The Judwaa 2 actor will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank (their fourth film together). The film also stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles. It is slated to release on April 19.
View this post on Instagram
Wrapped @abhivarman motion picture #KALANK last night. It’s my 4 th film with @aliaabhatt wow and it always feels like it’s new. She’s amazing in the film but one thing she’s done great is run very well and I’m proud of her lol. She knws she’s my favourite but Shanaya,Kavya, Vaidehi and .... wait for it u guys are gonna be as blown away as I was by her.All our fans we work dam hard just to make sure we don’t let u down and hope we dont. First time working with Adi,sona,madhuri maam and Sanju sir has been top class. This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also @karanjohar and #sajidsir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role #kalank
