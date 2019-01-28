Varun Dhawan’s Republic Day Performance at Attari-Wagah Border is All About Patriotism, See Pics

#HappyRepublicDay one of the most incredible moments of my life. Such an honour to perform live at the Attari border for #3. @remodsouza #3iscoming pic.twitter.com/iJdc2fX8GX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2019

Varun Dhwan celebrated India's 70th Republic Day by giving a power-packed dance performance at the Attari-Wagah border in front of over 28,000 people. Overwhelmed at the opportunity, he took to social media on Saturday to share photos and videos of the event.In the photos, he is standing in the middle of a large group of dancers—sporting camouflage trousers and T-shirts with BSF written on them—with the Indian tricolour in his hand. He reportedly danced to the popular Bollywood song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo."An incredible honour to perform live at the Attari border today with @v.unbeatable_official_india for #3@remodsouza thank u Jai hind #happyrepublic day," he captioned the image.Actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam were also present on the occasion to promote their recent film Uri: The Surgical Strike. They too shared images from the event on their social media.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dhawan is currently shooting Remo D'Souza's dance film which has been tentatively titled #3. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, the movie is speculated to be the third instalment of D'Souza's popular ABCD films. However, T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar, who is producing it, has rubbished all such rumours.The Judwaa 2 actor will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Abhishek Varman's Kalank (their fourth film together). The film also stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles. It is slated to release on April 19.