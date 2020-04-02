MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Varun Dhawan's Special Wish on Remo D'Souza's Birthday, 'The Next Steps Gonna be Best'

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

As director Remo D'Souza turned a year older, Varun Dhawan was among the first Bollywood celebs to wish him happy birthday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D, that came out earlier this year. It's the film's director Remo D'Souza's birthday today, and the actor was among the first Bollywood stars to wish him.

The director-choreographer and the actor share a good bond. They have collaborated for ABCD 2, before the its sequel Street Dancer 3D.

Varun posted a story on his Instagram handle, with the caption, "Happy birthday Remo D'Souza. The next steps gonna be best (sic)." The post is a collage of his photos with the director.

varun dhawan remo

Remo reponded with a "Yes thank you VD" on his Instagram story.

Madhuri Dixit, who has been a co-judge with Remo on reality shows, also wished him on his birthday. Remo had choreographed Madhuri in various films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Dedh Ishqiya, for Ghaghra and Hamari Atariya, respectively.

Madhuri and Remo have also worked as co-judges in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dance India Dance. The actress wrote, "To my friend, fellow judge, choreographer & dance partner, Happy Birthday @remodsouza. May you always dance to the beat of your heart. Be amazing & keep creating amazing songs. Lots of love (sic)!"

The choreographer made his movie directorial debut with FALTU in 2011, a film that completed 9 years of its release on April 1.

