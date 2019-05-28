English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D to Clash With Kangana Ranaut's Panga on January 24
Hrithik Roshan might have averted a clash with a Kangana Ranaut film at the box office, but it seems another Bollywood actor is heading straight into a numbers race with her next year.
Images: Instagram
Loading...
The release of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has been delayed further. The film will now see the light of day on January 24, 2020, getting into a direct contest with Kangana Ranaut's Panga, which is also releasing on the same day.
Earlier, the dance film directed by Remo D'Souza was expected to release on November 8, 2019. Varun announced the new release date on Instagram, sharing a story that shows him holding the country's flag.
Apart from Varun and Shraddha, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. It is being mounted as the most expensive dance film that Bollywood has ever seen.
When Street Dancer 3D was initially announced, it was believed to be the next installment of the ABCD franchise. However, the makers revealed that it was a completely different film altogether, reported India Today.
Panga sees Kangana collaborate with the Bareilly Ki Barfi filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Earlier, the filmmaker took to social media to unveil the first look. The photo shows Kangana and singer-actor Jassie Gill sharing a hearty laugh while watching sunset.
Ashwiny also revealed the release date of Panga. She wrote, "When notes of a story start coming together and translates into a human expression. Panga releases on 24.01.2020."
Earlier this month, another film of Kangana's, Mental Hai Kya, was heading for a clash with Hritik Roshan's Super 30. Both films were supposed to release on the same day in July, and Bollywood went into a tizzy over the clash of alleged ex-flames, who parted on unfriendly terms and took nasty digs at each other over the years. The actress' sister, Rangoli Chandel unleashed a volley of tweets on the issue, post which Hrithik announced that he is shifting the release date of his film to avoid a 'media circus'.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Earlier, the dance film directed by Remo D'Souza was expected to release on November 8, 2019. Varun announced the new release date on Instagram, sharing a story that shows him holding the country's flag.
Apart from Varun and Shraddha, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. It is being mounted as the most expensive dance film that Bollywood has ever seen.
When Street Dancer 3D was initially announced, it was believed to be the next installment of the ABCD franchise. However, the makers revealed that it was a completely different film altogether, reported India Today.
Panga sees Kangana collaborate with the Bareilly Ki Barfi filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Earlier, the filmmaker took to social media to unveil the first look. The photo shows Kangana and singer-actor Jassie Gill sharing a hearty laugh while watching sunset.
Ashwiny also revealed the release date of Panga. She wrote, "When notes of a story start coming together and translates into a human expression. Panga releases on 24.01.2020."
Earlier this month, another film of Kangana's, Mental Hai Kya, was heading for a clash with Hritik Roshan's Super 30. Both films were supposed to release on the same day in July, and Bollywood went into a tizzy over the clash of alleged ex-flames, who parted on unfriendly terms and took nasty digs at each other over the years. The actress' sister, Rangoli Chandel unleashed a volley of tweets on the issue, post which Hrithik announced that he is shifting the release date of his film to avoid a 'media circus'.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- Ranveer Singh's Cheesy Comments on Deepika Padukone's Pics Sending Fans Into a Meltdown
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results