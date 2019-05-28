Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D to Clash With Kangana Ranaut's Panga on January 24

Hrithik Roshan might have averted a clash with a Kangana Ranaut film at the box office, but it seems another Bollywood actor is heading straight into a numbers race with her next year.

May 28, 2019
Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D to Clash With Kangana Ranaut's Panga on January 24
The release of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has been delayed further. The film will now see the light of day on January 24, 2020, getting into a direct contest with Kangana Ranaut's Panga, which is also releasing on the same day.

Earlier, the dance film directed by Remo D'Souza was expected to release on November 8, 2019. Varun announced the new release date on Instagram, sharing a story that shows him holding the country's flag.

Apart from Varun and Shraddha, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. It is being mounted as the most expensive dance film that Bollywood has ever seen.

When Street Dancer 3D was initially announced, it was believed to be the next installment of the ABCD franchise. However, the makers revealed that it was a completely different film altogether, reported India Today.

Panga sees Kangana collaborate with the Bareilly Ki Barfi filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Earlier, the filmmaker took to social media to unveil the first look. The photo shows Kangana and singer-actor Jassie Gill sharing a hearty laugh while watching sunset.

Ashwiny also revealed the release date of Panga. She wrote, "When notes of a story start coming together and translates into a human expression. Panga releases on 24.01.2020."

Earlier this month, another film of Kangana's, Mental Hai Kya, was heading for a clash with Hritik Roshan's Super 30. Both films were supposed to release on the same day in July, and Bollywood went into a tizzy over the clash of alleged ex-flames, who parted on unfriendly terms and took nasty digs at each other over the years. The actress' sister, Rangoli Chandel unleashed a volley of tweets on the issue, post which Hrithik announced that he is shifting the release date of his film to avoid a 'media circus'.

