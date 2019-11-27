Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan's Stunt on Coolie No 1 Sets Goes Awry, Actor Escapes Unhurt

Varun Dhawan got stuck inside a car hanging off a cliff, the doors of which got jammed. However, Varun kept his calm throughout the episode, and finally, escaped unhurt.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
Varun Dhawan's Stunt on Coolie No 1 Sets Goes Awry, Actor Escapes Unhurt
Varun Dhawan got stuck inside a car hanging off a cliff, the doors of which got jammed. However, Varun kept his calm throughout the episode, and finally, escaped unhurt.

Varun Dhawan recently had a close save while performing a stunt for his upcoming movie Coolie No 1 on the outskirts of Pune on Sunday. The actor was stuck inside a car hanging off a cliff, the doors of which got jammed.

An onlooker told Mid Day in a report, "After Varun filmed his shot, he realized that the car door was jammed and wouldn't budge."

The actor was shooting for a stunt which required his close up shots while being stuck inside the car.

The witness further said, "Even though the stunt was rehearsed several times under the supervision of the stunt coordinators and all the safety precautions were employed by the director (David Dhawan), things, unfortunately, went awry. What followed was a few minutes of dread as the stunt coordinators tried to get him out of the vehicle. It was proving to be all the more difficult given how precariously the car was balanced on the edge."

However, Varun kept his calm throughout the episode, and finally, escaped unhurt with the help of one of the stunt coordinators.

Coolie No 1 is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. The movie was helmed by David Dhawan, who will also be directing the remake version. This is the first time the father-son duo have together for a project. Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing Karisma Kapoor's role.

