Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Dalal Snapped with Their Doggo Joey, See Pics

Earlier this year on January 24, Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a ceremony attended by close friends and family members. The event was held in Alibaug. Later, the couple also threw a reception in Mumbai for their industry colleagues.

Recently, Natasha was spotted in Mumbai with her and Varun’s doggo Joey. She was seen carrying the adorable beagle puppy in her arms. Natasha opted for a comfy look as she sported track pants and a flowy jacket. Take a look at Natasha looking all cute carrying the doggy. They seemed to be coming out of a pet clinic.

Varun is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a light hearted comedy that co-stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He has already wrapped up filming of Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon during the pandemic. Varun will begin the prep for Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis, produced by Maddock Films. It is a biopic of Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal. The movie will go on the floors soon.

“He has to lose weight, take the training that’s meant for army officers, spend some time at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and go through the grind to prepare for his role. We intend to start shooting in September 2021 and complete the film by January 2022, because weather-wise it works well for the film. That’s the timeline we are following right now. In the meantime, we’re also working out our plan for the VFX of the film and how scenes will be shot because we have to recreate a specific time zone,” Ekkis director Sriram Raghavan shared.

