Varun Dhawan's Wish For Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Proves Why He Is 'Baap of Promotions'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot at the former’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Days after, Alia’s Student of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan was asked if he has a message for the newlyweds. In the video that is now going viral on social media, a paparazzo can be seen asking Varun about his ‘best friend’ Alia Bhatt’s wedding. To this, the actor instantly said, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and sat in his car.

For the unversed, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is one of Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movies which also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres in June this year.

Netizens were quick to react to the video and call Varun Dhawan ‘Baap’ or ‘King’ of promotions. “Upcoming movie ka promotion kar diya,” a fans wrote. One of the social media users also asked if Varun is upset about not getting invited to Ranbir-Alia’s wedding. “Aisa lag raha hai ki inko bula nahi tha shadi main isliye naazar hai bhaiya ji,” the comment read.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their much-awaited wedding took place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. A day after their wedding, the couple hosted a reception which was attended by several celebrities apart from their respective family members. Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan, actor Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan among others also attended the post-wedding bash.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has several other line-ups apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor will be seen in Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. He has also been shooting for Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

