Varun Grover denies Sexual Harassment Accusations, Neeraj Ghaywan Comes in Support

Now that the global #MeToo movement has picked up in India, the integrity of several stalwarts is under scanner.After Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath, writer-comedian Varun Grover is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual harassment.As per a tweet, a former student of Banaras Hindu University has alleged that Varun, who was a year senior to her at the university, tried to misbehave with her in 2001 on the pretext of working together in a play.Social media has went into a tizzy ever since screenshots of the girl’s revelation were shared on Twitter.Varun, however, was quick to dismiss all allegations. “I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon,” he tweeted soon after the story began doing rounds on the micro-blogging site.He has now tweeted a detailed explanation saying, "Here's my detailed statement about the completely fabricated, misleading, and defamatory allegations against me. Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let's not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please."Read it here:Interestingly, the Masaan writer has been vocally condemning perpetrators on social media ever since Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct.Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, however, has defended Varun. Retweeting Varun’s clarification, he wrote, “I know Varun for the large part of my life. I can never believe he would do such a thing. Never. Those allegations reek of vindictive behavior and not a shred of truth in them. Absolutely, 100%, in solidarity with his statement below.”“It's appalling how such slanderous allegations are trying to sabotage the #MeToo movement in India. Varun is someone who is truly putting his weight and career behind for this movement. It is horribly irresponsible of whoever is behind this to malign him. Of course, my response is emotional and it is totally fair to discount it. This is my truth, what I believe in and I wanted to put it out there. You can wait for the truth to come in due course,” he added.