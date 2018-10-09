Varun Grover denies Sexual Harassment Accusations, Neeraj Ghaywan Comes in Support
After Nana Patekar, Gursimran Khamba and Alok Nath, writer-comedian Varun Grover is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual harassment.
Varun Grover has written songs for several films, including Sui Dhaaga, Udta Punjab and Masaan. (Image: Instagram/Varun Grover)
After Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath, writer-comedian Varun Grover is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual harassment.
As per a tweet, a former student of Banaras Hindu University has alleged that Varun, who was a year senior to her at the university, tried to misbehave with her in 2001 on the pretext of working together in a play.
Social media has went into a tizzy ever since screenshots of the girl’s revelation were shared on Twitter.
Varun Grover. Man. Why. #metoo #believeher #timesup pic.twitter.com/ZSczpo4PMJ— hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 9, 2018
Varun, however, was quick to dismiss all allegations. “I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon,” he tweeted soon after the story began doing rounds on the micro-blogging site.
I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon.— वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018
He has now tweeted a detailed explanation saying, "Here's my detailed statement about the completely fabricated, misleading, and defamatory allegations against me. Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let's not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please."
Read it here:
Here's my detailed statement about the completely fabricated, misleading, and defamatory allegations against me. Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let's not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please. pic.twitter.com/VTFeIjygcl— वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018
Interestingly, the Masaan writer has been vocally condemning perpetrators on social media ever since Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct.
I don't know what's the legal recourse here and whether the victim will go forward with it but at the very least I promise (and request every stand-up comic) to NEVER share a stage, line-up, or comedy festival with him. We all need to come together for this.— वरुण (@varungrover) October 8, 2018
Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, however, has defended Varun. Retweeting Varun’s clarification, he wrote, “I know Varun for the large part of my life. I can never believe he would do such a thing. Never. Those allegations reek of vindictive behavior and not a shred of truth in them. Absolutely, 100%, in solidarity with his statement below.”
I know Varun for the large part of my life. I can never believe he would do such a thing. Never. Those allegations reek of vindictive behavior and not a shred of truth in them. Absolutely, 100%, in solidarity with his statement below. https://t.co/99d7y2MYHI— Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 9, 2018
“It's appalling how such slanderous allegations are trying to sabotage the #MeToo movement in India. Varun is someone who is truly putting his weight and career behind for this movement. It is horribly irresponsible of whoever is behind this to malign him. Of course, my response is emotional and it is totally fair to discount it. This is my truth, what I believe in and I wanted to put it out there. You can wait for the truth to come in due course,” he added.
It's appalling how such slanderous allegations are trying to sabotage the #MeToo movement in India. Varun is someone who is truly putting his weight and career behind for this movement. It is horribly irresponsible of whoever is behind this to malign him.— Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 9, 2018
Of course, my response is emotional and it is totally fair to discount it. This is my truth, what I believe in and I wanted to put it out there. You can wait for the truth to come in due course.— Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 9, 2018
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs