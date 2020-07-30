Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire Join 13 Other Lyricists to Sing 'Credit De Do Yaar'

Fifteen contemporary lyric writers from the Hindi film industry have joined hands for a song in which they ask for what is rightfully theirs - credits from music streaming platforms and YouTube channels. The song titled 'Credit De Do Yaar' has artists like Varun Grover, Anvita Dutt, Swanand Kirkire, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Puneet Sharma among others come together to humbly demand credits for their writings.

Watch the video here:

Varun Grover explained the practice of leaving out the lyricist's name from the credit section of any music streaming app, on the description box of his video. Talking of the problem, he further wrote, "On official youtube channels of almost every big music company, hundreds of song videos have wrong or missing credits of lyrics writers. Be it legends like Sahir saab, Shailendra saab, Gulzar saab, Javed Akhtar saab, Sameer saab or contemporary writers like Puneet Sharma, Abhiruchi Chand and others - this culture of apathy and erasure runs across generations."

At the end of the video, Grover is seen requesting the audience to join them, saying that the audience must raise their voice if they notice the lyricist's name missing from any streaming app.

The music composition, production, and the chorus are sung by Chinmayi Tripathi & Joell Mukherjii while Swanand Kirkire has sung it.

Grover also took to his verified Twitter account to share the video. "15 contemporary lyrics writers come together to sing their humble demand - asking for proper credits on music streaming platforms and YouTube channels. Dekhiye, suniye, aage badhaaiye", read his caption.

Grover has penned lyrics for films like Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 & 2, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, for which he won the Best Lyricist at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2015, and Newton. He was recently in news for speaking up on the same issue that the video is based on.