Varun, Nora Thank Photographers Who Helped Them Escape Crowd on Christmas Eve

Actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were swamped by a crowd as they were visiting Mumbai’s Mount Mary Church on Christmas Eve. The actors were, however, saved by two photographers Anil and Nikesh who helped them escape the gathering on their scooters.

The Kalank actor shot a video with the two photographers, thanking them for their timely assistance. “These two guys, these two,” Varun said in the video as he asked the names of the saviors. He went on to add, “They really helped us today getting out from a major crowd and they helped us to take Nora also. Yeh hai Mumbai! Yeh hai aamchi Mumbai.”

In the video, Nora Fatehi too could be seen thanking the two photographers and calling them “Heros”. The video was shared on social media and saw a crowd chasing the actors as they tried to escape on scooters. The later part of the video shows the Kalank actor thanking the photographers.

Varun and Nora are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The Remo D’souza directorial is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, which concluded shooting in July of this year is slated for release on January 24, 2020 starring.

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Caroline Wilde and Prabhu Deva in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.