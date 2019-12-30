Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Varun, Nora Thank Photographers Who Helped Them Escape Crowd on Christmas Eve

Actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were swamped by a crowd as they were visiting Mumbai’s Mount Mary Church on Christmas Eve.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Varun, Nora Thank Photographers Who Helped Them Escape Crowd on Christmas Eve
Actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were swamped by a crowd as they were visiting Mumbai’s Mount Mary Church on Christmas Eve.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were swamped by a crowd as they were visiting Mumbai’s Mount Mary Church on Christmas Eve. The actors were, however, saved by two photographers Anil and Nikesh who helped them escape the gathering on their scooters.

The Kalank actor shot a video with the two photographers, thanking them for their timely assistance. “These two guys, these two,” Varun said in the video as he asked the names of the saviors. He went on to add, “They really helped us today getting out from a major crowd and they helped us to take Nora also. Yeh hai Mumbai! Yeh hai aamchi Mumbai.”

In the video, Nora Fatehi too could be seen thanking the two photographers and calling them “Heros”. The video was shared on social media and saw a crowd chasing the actors as they tried to escape on scooters. The later part of the video shows the Kalank actor thanking the photographers.

Varun and Nora are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The Remo D’souza directorial is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, which concluded shooting in July of this year is slated for release on January 24, 2020 starring.

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Caroline Wilde and Prabhu Deva in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram