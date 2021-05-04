Varun Sandesh Appears in Bold Avatar in Induvadana's First Look

The first look poster of Varun Sandesh’s upcoming film, Induvadana, has been unveiled on Twitter, and it instantly caught the attention of the viewers for its bold look. In the poster, the young actor is seen shirtless and passionately hugging his lady love, played by newcomer Farnaz Setti. The poster looks striking at first glance owing to its periodic touch. It has an intense and raw vibe to it. In the poster, the lead pair can be seen in retro fashion that could be an indication of the film’s setting. The title also shows that the movie is going to be different from those that Varun has acted in so far.

Billed to be a content-driven drama, Induvadana is directed by MSR and is produced by Madhavi Adurthi under the banner of Sri Balaji Pictures. While the story and screenplay are provided by Satish Akati, Shiva Kakani will be composing the music of the film. The makers have not yet talked about the release date of the film, however, have assured to make the details public soon along with the film’s teaser and trailer.

Varun is one of the popular actors of Tollywood, but has been away from Telugu cinemas for a long time. He made his debut in 2007 with Sekhar Kammula’s directorial venture, Happy Days. He was later seen in Yemaindi Ee Vela, D for Dopidi, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Kurradu, Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda. He last appeared in 2015 in Mama Manchu Alludu Kanchu. He was also seen in the controversial Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss 3 as a contestant in the year 2019, and went up to the grand finale, finishing at fourth place.

Varun also has two other movies in his kitty, including Vennello Lo Varsham and Twist.

