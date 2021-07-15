Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Bring Back the Fukrey 'Tadka' in Chutzpah

Chutzpah is a new age web show giving a sneak-peek into the world of social media and the digital transformation of human identity in today’s era. Talking about the fresh approach of the show, Varun Sharma, who will be making his OTT debut with it, said, “I feel very happy that I am getting to make my digital debut with such a fantastic show. It is a very different kind of show and not the regular kind of a thing that people watch on TT. It’s path-breaking and it is an absolutely new genre we are trying to open up in the Indian market and in the Hindi language."

The series will also see Varun reuniting with his Fukrey team-actor Manjot Singh and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is one of the writers of the show. Answering a question about whether the essence and zest of Fukrey will be present in Chutzpah, the actor said, “I have started my career with Fukrey, with Mrighdeep and Manjot, so everyone is close to my heart. I don’t have any scenes with Manjot but we used to visit each other in between the shots. So, the series will witness the ‘tadka’ of Fukrey, but in a different way."

Manjot added, “You’ll find the essence of Fukrey in Fukrey 3, and in Chutzpah, we really didn’t get the chance to share the screen. But it is always beautiful to work with people you love".

The trailer hints at a bold and quirky approach towards the vast world of the internet, and its impact on people, especially the youth. Talking about its target audience, writer Mrighdeep shared," Internet has all the sides to it so we couldn’t be biased to only one side while writing the story. There is a darker side to it and it was important to show that. The trailer suggests that it is a youth-oriented show but it is very important for parents to see this to know what is going on on the Internet. This is the story of everyone and that’s where the relativity lies".

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, the series has an ensemble cast of Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Gautam Mehra, Kshitij Chauhan and Tanya Maniktala. Chutzpah is all set to release on SonyLIV on July 23.

