MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Varun Sharma, Mrig Lamba Announce Script for 'Fukrey 3' is Ready

'Fukrey' cast

'Fukrey' cast

Set in Delhi, 'Fukrey' is about four friends who join hands to make easy money. Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma star in lead roles in the film series.

Filmmaker Mrig Lamba has announced that the script for the third installment of the Fukrey franchise is ready. Lamba took to Instagram to announce the news. He shared a picture of three books that have "Fukrey" volume 1, "Fukrey" volume 2 and "Fukrey" volume 3 written on it.

"#fukrey #volume3 Taiyyar… Agaaz (sic)," he captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

#fukrey #volume3 Taiyyar Agaaz

A post shared by Mrig (@mriglamba) on

Actor Varun Sharma, who rose to fame with his performance as Choocha in the film, shared the same image on Twitter and wrote: "Oyyyiii Oyyyiii Oyyyiii!! Can't wait. Fukrey 3 ho gayi hai taiyaar"

Actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram Stories and shared the same picture and wrote: "We are ready."

Set in Delhi, the film is about four friends who join hands to make easy money.

Next Story
Loading