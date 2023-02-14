Varun Sood is no longer taking trash from trolls. The reality show star has often been accused of throwing shade at his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal. He was accused of it again when he shared a sweet message for his single fans on Valentine’s Day. Varun took to Twitter and tweeted, “This is to all the singles - Dont be sad this valentines day. You guys rather be single than to be with someone who isn’t healthy for you. Kush raho mere pyaare log."

A troll replied to the post, accusing him taking a jibe at Divya. “Tum bhi thoda khush rhe lo kab tak apni ex ko shades marte rahoge," the Twitter troll wrote. Varun replied, “Bro shades toh dur ki baat hai. Aaj tak ek statement bola ho toh bata dena."

The user wrote back, “Kab tak divya ka naam use kar ke engagement aur sympathy lete rahoge," to which Varun replied, “Na bro Ye toh generic tweets hai. Mujhe nahi farak padhta sympathy ya engagement ka. Life sahi jaa rahi hai." The Twitter user asked, “Pakka naa??" Varun replied, “Why will i lie bro. I’d like to keep all this away from social media. Mere liye harr cheeze news nahi hoti aur drama se mujhe headache hota hai."

Varun and Divya dated for a while. However, they broke up last year. In March last year, Divya issued a statement confirming the split. While their breakup left fans heartbroken, many were shocked to see Divya announcing her engagement just nine months after the split. On her 30th birthday last December, Divya announced she is now engaged to an engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

On Valentine’s Day, Divya took to Instagram and shared a video featuring their loved-up memories. “It’s not just today… he made sure we celebrate every day.. our worlds were pole apart.. n in no time it has become ONE…my golden heart man … #blessed #satnaamwaheguruੴ @apurva.insta," the captioned the post.

