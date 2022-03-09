Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's Break-Up: Father Sood Says 'Both of You Loved Each Other'

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s fans were left shocked and disheartened after the news of their breakup made headlines. While Divya took to her social media handles and issued a statement revealing the same, Varun too wrote “Always and forever” in a separate Tweet soon after. However, a netizen reacted to Varun’s Tweet and wrote, “Naam bata do. Konsi wali ke saath? (Tell her name, with whom?).” To this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame was quick to reply “Divya Ke Saath.”

Following this, Varun’s father Vineet Sood also commented on the post and mentioned that he has no negativity for Divya. He also wished them both luck and added that even Varun’s mother respect their decision. “Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It’s life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un-filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on,” he wrote.

Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It’s life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on.— Vineet Sood (@VineetSood15) March 6, 2022

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal had announced her separation with Varun Sood on March 6. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!” her official statement read.

“No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision,” the statement added.

Divya and Varun had participated in the reality show Ace of Space where the latter proposed to her too.

