Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal Put Screen on Fire in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 Teaser
The teaser video begins with a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao, followed by few glimpses of Sunny Leone and Dilnaz Irani.
A still from Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.
Ekta Kapoor combined two genres, comedy and erotica, to produce Ragini MMS. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala, Ragini MMS was loosely based on Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game.
After the success of Ragini MMS, Ekta Kapoor has released several sequels to the movie, with last one featuring Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood. To be released on ALT Balaji, Ragini MMS Returns 2 will be the fourth project in the franchise.
In 2014, Ragini MMS returned with the sequel Ragini MMS 2, starring Sunny Leone, which became a huge hit. In the year 2017, Ekta Kapoor produced Ragini MMS Returns with Dilnaz Irani as the new Ragini. Now, the franchise has turned Ragini MMS into a web series on ALT Balaji.
The teaser of the new show was released on Friday. Sharing the teaser of Ragini MMS Returns Season 2, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Dayummmmm Balaji’s biggest youth mass franchise is back and will be on air this year. Welcome, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. I am sure you guys will add a punch to this Horror Sequel. Ragini is back #raginimms2.”
The teaser video begins with a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao, followed by few glimpses of Sunny Leone and Dilnaz Irani. It then goes on to show Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in some steamy hot scenes.
Divya and Varun are reality TV stars who rose to fame with Splistvilla and Roadies, respectively. They were first seen together in Ace of Space, where they confessed their feelings for each other.
Dayummmmm Balaji’s biggest youth mass franchise is back and will be on air this year. Welcome Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. I am sure you guys will add a punch to this Horror Sequel. Ragini is back #raginimms2 @altbalaji #ALTBalajiOriginal pic.twitter.com/rkwkgGW3oE— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 10, 2019
