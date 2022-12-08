Varun Sood Fans Slam Divya Agarwal After She Says Apurva Padgaonkar Has Been With Her For 7 Years

Fans of Varun Sood were not impressed with Divya Agarwal’s latest tweet about Apurva Padgaonkar. Earlier this week, the Bigg Boss OTT winner revealed she got engaged to Apurva at her birthday bash. While fans of Divya were happy for her, those shipping her with Varun were disappointed to see her moving on from Varun just nine months after their break-up.

Now, fans supporting Varun slammed Divya when she shared a tweet about her seven-year journey with Apurva. Taking to Twitter, Divya shared a picture from their engagement and wrote, “Hey coco! It’s been 7 years and look how far we have come.. it doesn’t matter what we are today, we are back for what we had back then. My raw and unfiltered man, I love you for your heart."

The tweet did not go down well with Varun’s fans. Several fans questioned her and criticised her on the platform. A tweet read, “7 years iska matlab aap bhi Priyank hi nikli. Varun stood with you when you are in the worst phase of your life. Literally how someone can do this it’s broke my heart." Another Twitter used asked, “7 years ? u broke up with priyank sharma in 2017 ,most probably in December, then went to Varun .. broke up this year, thoo phir yeee 7 kaise banayi."

“Divya, I always supported both you and Varun when Priyank and Benafsha publicly betrayed you both. I loved that you spoke your mind & called out others’ bs. Forget me, but Varun was w/ you during the worst phase of your life.

Now you do the same thing to Varun? I’m speechless," a third tweet read. “Never thought I’d say this but @VSood12 great escape Everything about this tweet sounds artificial and cringe. How I went from self made woman to ewww in a jiffy," another user said. “What the hell. Like seriously? Varun Kay Sath Kya tha phr? Disgusting," a tweet read.

I am always your fan but sorry you disappointed me Feeling very bad for varun such a nice guy— Priya (@priyabali33) December 8, 2022

Waqt badal diya jazbaat badal diya halat badal diya insaan badal diya pyar badal diya sab kuch badal diya Par itni jaldi badal diya itni jaldi kaise kaise— Samreen (@Samreen03408605) December 7, 2022

7 years #PriyankSharma #VarunSood and audiance/ fans ko acha chuna lagaya apne.. uske liye lakh lakh badhaiyan.. pic.twitter.com/hJesCy3diF— Aniket Maity (@tweetaniket_m) December 8, 2022

Following her engagement, the Bigg Boss OTT winner opened up about her relationship with Apurva in an interview. She shared that they know each other for a long time and have dated in the past too. Divya also mentioned that Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun.

“Life has come full circle. I have known Apurva for a long time and we dated each other between 2015 and 2018, but then we drifted apart. However, we continued to keep in touch. He was always that friend who I could go to any time. After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry,” she told The Times of India.

