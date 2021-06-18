Varun Sood Injured on the Sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Report

Varun Sood reportedly got injured on the sets of adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 and was rushed to the hospital. According to a report in ETimes TV, he suffered an injury three-four days ago while performing a risky stunt. He had injured his wrist and was literally yelping. He was given the option of taking rest for two-three days but has returned to the set.

Varun along with other participants is shooting in South Africa’s Cape Town. The participants include Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty will air on Colors in July.

In the build-up of the upcoming season of the show, Shetty has earlier shared a new promo of the upcoming season where he himself was seen performing a daredevil stunt involving a helicopter. In the video, he talks about this season being a battleground of a face-off between ‘darr’ (fear) and dare. What’s interesting about hi promo is the fact that it features the same background music as the theme music we had heard in the trailer of Shetty’s next directorial Sorryavanshi.

This season will be Shetty’s seventh outing as the host of the show and it’s sure to arrive with some action-packed daredevil stunts.

