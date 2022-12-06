Varun Sood Shares Cryptic Tweet After Divya Agarwal Announces Engagement With Apurva Padgaonkar

Varun Sood shared a cryptic tweet around the same time that Divya Agarwal announced her engagement. Late Monday night, Divya took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures to reveal she got engaged to an engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. The news of her engagement came just nine months after Divya and Varun broke up.

While her friends took to the comments section and congratulated her, Varun took to Twitter and shared a cryptic emoji which seemed to be his reaction to her engagement. The actor used an emoji that conveys feelings of contentment, calm, peace, and relief. Fans took to the thread and deciphered that it was his reaction to Divya’s engagement.

😌— Varun Sood (@VSood12) December 5, 2022

“And everything ends here 💔 The faith we had about you 2 getting reunited, our most favorite fairy tale got over officially for now, I am so broken that I can’t even think of anything good properly. But ya at the end it’s life nd we will move ahead with the truth. More power!" a fan told Varun. “I feel so broken right now.. Couldn’t focus on anything. It really makes me sad that all these are fairytales, nothing we can trust in this toxic world. More power to you. Hope you are fine," added another.

“It’s okay Varun, you deserve better than that. I can understand what you are feeling but now it’s over, you should try to move on. Wishing nothing but the best for you," a third tweet read.

Divya truly surprised fans with the announcement of her engagement. The actress, who was celebrating her birthday on Monday, revealed she was engaged with pictures and the caption that read, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone."

Read all the Latest Movies News here