Varun Sood Talks About Cryptic Tweet After Ex-GF Divya Agarwal’s Engagement, Says 'None Of My Posts…’

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal hosted a grand birthday bash as she turned 30 this year. On her special day, the reality show star got engaged to her beau and entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar. Soon after she got engaged, her ex-boyfriend, Varun Sood, posted an emoji on his social media handle. Netizens assumed that Sood reacted to Divya’s engagement news. However, the actor has now denied such claims.

In an interview with ETimes, Varun said his posts or tweets were not directed at anyone. He also congratulated Divya and Apurva.

Reacting to Divya’s engagement, Varun Sood said, “I would like to congratulate the couple. I wish them all the best."

Varun further denied that any of his posts or tweets hinted at Divya’s engagement or their breakup. “The song that I posted recently has been sung by a very good friend of mine. And even earlier, when I posted a calm emoji, it was about a few projects that I signed. It was not hinted at anyone or any event happening in anyone’s life. None of my posts or tweets are related to anyone," he added.

Earlier, when Divya was asked to comment on Varun’s social media posts, she told the publication, “I would not like to respond to Varun’s posts but would want netizens to show some sensitivity, now that I am engaged."

On December 5, Divya got engaged to her friend and entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar.

Previously, Divya announced her engagement to Apurva on social media. Sharing their photos on her birthday bash, the reality show star wrote, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone Rab Rakha."

Divya and Varun were in a relationship for four years before they parted ways a few months ago.

Earlier, Divya also took to her Instagram handle and surprised everyone by revealing how Apurva proposed to her on her 30th birthday with a ring. “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone," she wrote.

Later, in an interview with E-times, Divya mentioned that Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun Sood. She revealed that the two have known each other since 2015 and have dated in the past too for three years. While Divya then dated Varun, she remained friends with Apurva. Divya and Varun broke up mutually in March this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here