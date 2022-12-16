Varun Sood To Romance Ananya Panday In Call Me Bae? Here's What We Know

It is no secret that Ananya Pandey will be soon seen in a series titled Call Me Bae. While it was earlier reported that the actress will be romancing four boys in the project, looks like the first actor for the same has been finalised and it is none other than Varun Sood.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Varun Sood will be romancing Ananya Pandey in Call Me Bae. “Varun plays a gym trainer in the series. This is supposed to be Varun’s big ticket project. Several actors auditioned for this part, however, it was Varun who landed this character. He will soon sign the dotted lines,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Not just this, but the news portal also claimed that Neelam Kothari was also approached to play Ananya’s mother in the series. However, the actress has not yet refused or accepted the project. “She didn’t say it in many words that she doesn’t want to play a mother, but we all are assuming that is the reason. We are currently for other actors,” the source added.

When Neelam was approached by the news portal regarding the same, she said, “Things are at a very preliminary stage. I’ve not even read the script yet. All I know is that I’ve been offered to play Ananya’s mother. So I’ve not accepted it or denied it yet. It would be amazing to work with Karan (Johar, producer) gain and play Ananya’s mom.”

Varun Sood made his big screen debut earlier this year with Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo earlier this year. The Ragini MMS Returns actor became a part of Dharma Cornerstone Agency or DCA in June this year. Back then, the DCA and Varun shared a joint announcement poster that read, “From Roadies to #JugJuggJeeyo, make way for digital sensation @varunsood12 as he embarks on his acting journey! A big warm welcome to Varun as he joins the DCA family! #DCASquad”.

