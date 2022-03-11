Varun Sood Urges For 'Thoda Space' After Break-Up With Divya Agarwal | Read On

Days after his break-up with Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood took to Twitter and requested everyone to let them breathe. He also urged people to stop the blame game and sought space in his personal life. “Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quiet about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please (Give us a little space)," he wrote.

Varun’s Tweet comes days after the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Divya Agarwal. The news of their separation was announced by Divya on March 6. Back then, she issued a statement that read, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

“No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision,” the statement added.

However, soon after their break-up, netizens talked about the possible reason behind their decision and speculated if Varun has an affair with Madhurima Roy. However, Divya slammed all such assumptions and lashed out at everyone questioning her former boyfriend. Dare anyone say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life! Respect," she had tweeted.

Divya and Varun had participated in the reality show Ace of Space where the latter proposed to her too.

