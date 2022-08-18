Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Spotted Together at Common Friend’s Birthday Party

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi are the noted faces of the Tamil film industry. They appeared in the movies Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH together and rumours of their love affair have been in the air ever since. Recently, the two met at a private party and their pictures are going viral.

Recently, the duo was spotted at a common friend’s birthday party. Along with them, mega hero Sai Dharam Tej, Nitin and his wife Shalini were also seen attending the party. The birthday party was held in Hyderabad and the photos of the event are currently going viral. The pictures have once again led to fresh rumours about Varun and Lavanya’s affair.

On the work front, Varun Tej was recently seen in the Telugu language comedy film F3, the sequel to the 2019 movie F2. The film was a commercial success at the box office and he is currently busy with his next project VT12. For this film, he joined hands with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru.

The movie is said to follow a unique concept. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will be financing the film under their banner SVCC. Mukesh will handle the camera work for the project, while Mickey J Meyer will provide the background music and songs. Avinash Kolla will oversee the Art department of the film.

Lavanya recently appeared in the ZEE5 web series Puli-Meka for which the OTT platform collaborated with Kona Film Corporation. The show is a thriller and revolves around a serial killer, who targets the police department by killing cops one after another.

The series featured Aadi Saikumar in the lead, along with Siri Hanumanthu, Mukku Avinash, and Suman who played the key roles. Cinematography is handled by Surya and the story has been written by Kona Venkat and Venkatesh Kilaru.

