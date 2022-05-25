Varun Tej And Venkatesh-Starrer F3 To Open In 350+ Screens In USA

F3, the upcoming Telugu comic caper drama fronted by Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, is one of the most awaited films. Everyone is looking forward to the release of the F2 sequel, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is now all set to be released on the 27th of this month, and it is generating quite a lot of buzz among moviegoers.

Besides the Indian market, the Anil Ravipudi-directed film will be released in the United States on May 26, a day before it premieres in India. According to the recent updates, F3 will get a massive release in the United States, with Prime Media screening the picture in 350+ theatres.

According to reports, the film will be released in the United States early in the morning. The film is expected to be released at 4 a.m. IST in the USA, implying that the first reviews will be available before the first screening in India.

#F3 USA Premiere shows before 6:30pm EST are getting cancelled 🇺🇸 Shows will only start after 6:30pm EST!#F3Movie pic.twitter.com/Zjf74qWbq6 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 24, 2022

The film is said to have been made on a hefty Rs 70 crores budget. According to the latest details, F3’s pre-release theatrical business has been estimated at around Rs 80 crore globally. The AP and TG circuits alone have yielded Rs. 63 Cr, with Karnataka and the rest of India contributing Rs. 4.5 crore and Rs. 2 Cr, respectively.

These statistics seem to be easily achievable if the family drama bankrolled by Dil Raju, receives a favourable word of mouth.

Meanwhile, F3 is a standalone successor to Anil Ravipudi’s F2: Fun and Frustration. While the previous film dealt with the rise of frustration in the lives of two married couples, this time around, it is the money that causes frustration.

Aside from Venkatesh and Varun Tej, the film also stars Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads, as well as Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and Sonal Chauhan in supporting parts. The film will have music by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

