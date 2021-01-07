Varun Tej Konidela Tests Negative for Covid-19

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela on Thursday shared the news with fans that that he has tested negative for Covid-19 . He thanked everyone for their love and prayers.

Varun posted a note on Instagram that read, "Never thought a report saying ‘Negative' would bring in so much joy to me. Yes I tested 'Covid Negative'. Thank you very much for all the love and prayers."

Varun tested positive for coronavirus in December and was quarantined at home. He had shared a health update on Instagram. "Earlier today I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I'll be back soon. Thank you for all your love," he wrote.

He had also uploaded a selfie on day 7 of his home quarantine.

Actor Ram Charan, who is Varun's cousin, had also announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 . The two of them had celebrated Christmas together at a party thrown by Varun's sister and new bride Niharika Konidela.

The actor recently started preparing for his next film, F3. The film is a sequel of the comedy F2: Fun And Frustration, which was released last year. F3 also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen Pirzadaa.