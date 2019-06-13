Varun Tej Narrowly Escapes Road Accident, Thanks Fans for Their Concern

Popular actor Varun Tej Konidela, who has been known for his work in movies like F2: Fun & Frustration, met with a road accident recently. The accident took place in Kottakota, Andhra Pradesh. In the road accident, Varun Tej’s car was hit by another car from behind on National Highway 44 at Rayanipet village in Kottakota, when the actor was on his way to Bangalore from Hyderabad. While both the cars have been damaged badly and four people have been reported injured, actor Varun Tej has narrowly escaped unhurt from the accident site.

Reportedly, Tej’s Mercedes Benz car was rammed by a TATA Indica, however, the actor and his friends were unhurt because of the car’s airbags. Both the cars are said to be badly damaged. The reports identified that the TATA Indica’s driver was an intoxicated youngster.

After the road accident, Tej took to Twitter to assure his safety. He wrote, “Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound. No injuries whatsoever. Thanks for the concern and your love!” (sic)

Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound. No injuries whatsoever. Thanks for the concern and your love!🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) June 12, 2019

While the actor and his friends left in another car after the accident, the Police have booked a case against the Tej’s driver and have taken him under custody for further investigation.

On the work front, Varun Tej was last seen in F2: Fun & Frustration and he will be next seen playing a negative role in the upcoming movie Valmiki, which is the remake of hit Tamil film Jigarthanda.

Follow @News18Movies for more