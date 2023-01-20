Varun Tej Reacts to Rishab Shetty's Kantara Success, Says 'It Doesn't Matter Who the Actors Are...'

Kantara, a movie by Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, has been hailed as a blockbuster. The film, which also stars Rishab in the lead role, received excellent response from the audience across the nation upon its release on September 30. The film was a blockbuster not just in Kannada, but in Hindi and other dubbed languages as well. Following its success in theatres, Kantara received favourable reviews when it was released on OTT.

Several south stars and Bollywood stars have openly praised the film. The latest one is south actor Varun Tej, who spoke about the film’s success in a recent interview. Speaking to Variety, actor Varun Tej said, “I was thinking that it all depends on how the emotion is carried out in a film. It doesn’t matter who the actors are. It doesn’t matter what the background is or anything. It just needs to resonate with people. That’s what happened with Pushpa or Kantara or RRR."

Varun Tej is currently set to shoot his film VT12. Recently, the actor celebrated his birthday and on that occasion, he spoke to Variety about the success of south cinema.

Varun Tej’s VT12 is being directed by Praveen Sattaru. The actor will play the role of a diplomat’s bodyguard in the film, which will be largely filmed in London. Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, BVSN Prasad’s personal production company, is backing the film. The soundtrack for this film has been composed by Mickey J Meyer. Varun Tej also announced his next movie on social media.

Bravery that knows no bounds, celebrating the valour of Indian Air Force. Get ready to witness the battle in the skies on the big screen,taking off soon! 🇮🇳#VT13 pic.twitter.com/QvSJL62DRf— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 19, 2022

The tentative title of the film is VT 13. It will be directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. the movie, which will pay tributes to the Indian Air Force’s valour and bravery, is said to be based on actual events. The shoot for the film is yet to begin.

Meanwhile, Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, broke numerous box office records in India and made over Rs 400 crore worldwide. Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Sapthami Gowda play prominent parts in Kantara. The story of Kantara is based on folklore, beliefs, and land rights issues.

