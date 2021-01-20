Varun Tej Receives Action Packed Birthday Gift with Motion Poster of Ghani

Varun Tej received an action-packed birthday gift with the release of his motion poster for the upcoming movie Ghani. The Telugu actor who turned 31 on Tuesday today shared the first look of his movie on social media.

The talk is done..Here is the first look of #Ghani!Let’s make this count!! pic.twitter.com/uYNVuls2gP — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) January 19, 2021

The birthday boy also received congratulatory wishes from Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who shared the motion poster of the Kiran Korrapati directed film on his social media handle. The 46-second video also featured a rousing background score composed by S Thaman.

The film is being presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby. George C Williams is the cinematographer of the movie, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

Another Telugu star who wished Varun Tej on his birthday with the Ghani poster was the maker, Allu Arjun. The 37-year-old actor tweeted the poster and wished his “brother” many-many happy returns of the day. He called Ghani punch superb and sent Varun his best wishes for the upcoming “match” that makes for the story of the movie. Allu Arjun also congratulated his brother Allu Bobby and brother-in-law Sidhu, who are producers of Ghani. This is also their first project.

Many many happy returns of the day my Brother @IAmVarunTej . GHANI punch is superbb. All the best for this Match. Congratulations to my Brother @Bobbyallu & my brother in law @sidhu_mudda for their first venture. Welcome to TFI. Wish the entire cast & crew of #GHANI all the best. pic.twitter.com/FNDEZm2Ggc — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 19, 2021

Ghani is Varun Tej’s tenth film. The actor made his debut in 2014 with Mukunda starring opposite Pooja Hegde. He won critical appreciation for his role in 2015 movie Kanche which was based on World War II. The movie was a box office hit and Varun's portrayal of Dhupati Haribabu was critically acclaimed.

Ghani also features Kannada superstar Upendra and Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty in major roles. The female lead is being played by Saiee Manjrekar. The movie is expected to be released in theaters in July this year.