Varun Tej Sends Diwali Gifts to Visually-impaired Children, Puts a Smile on Their Faces

Much like the rest of the country, actors also let their hair down and celebrated the festival of Diwali with a lot of pomp and gaiety. While some threw extravagant Diwali bashes and invited their peers and friends from the film industry, others infused the festive spirit on the auspicious occasion by extending a helping hand towards the needy.

Actor Varun Tej celebrated Diwali by making it special for children from a visually-impaired school in Hyderabad. He had arranged for a special dinner and distributed sweets and gifts to all of them. The Tholi Prema (2018) and Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019) actor took to Instagram to share a video with the children and wrote, “I feel blessed for having the opportunity to be able to put a smile on these cute little ones on this diwali. Missed being there in person. But with all my heart! #blessed”

Talking about it, he says, “Diwali is the spirit of light and happiness, so I chose to bring in some happiness in these people’s lives and I’m really happy that I could make them smile. At the end of the day, even if one person smiles because of you, it really is a special feeling and I lived that through these beautiful souls.”

On the work front, Tej will be seen playing an Indian Air Force Officer in an action-drama, which will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer will showcase the indomitable spirits of our heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Speaking about the film, he had earlier said, “I am honoured to have received the opportunity to play the role of an Indian air force officer and celebrate their valour on the big screen. The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles. As an (IAF) officer, my character has layers that will be interesting for me to showcase in this film. I will be undergoing immense training and I am excited to see how the audiences react to this one.”

