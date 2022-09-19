Varun Tej to Play Air Force Officer in Telugu-Hindi Action Drama Going on Floors This November

Having made a mark for himself in the Telugu film industry with films like Tholi Prema (2018), F2: Fun And Frustration and Gaddalakonda Ganesh (both 2019), actor Varun Tej is gearing for his debut Hindi film. The action-drama will release in Hindi and Telugu and will see Tej play the role of an air force officer.

Based on true events, this untitled film is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer, and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. It marks Sony Pictures International Productions’ second bilingual project that celebrates the might of the Indian armed forces after the successful Major starring Adivi Sesh.

Speaking about the film, Tej says, “I am honoured to have received the opportunity to play the role of an Indian air force officer and celebrate their valour on the big screen. Partnering with global giant Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda and director Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, we strive to make a film that we hope will be a perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force (IAF).”

The Kanche (2015) actor adds, “The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles. As an (IAF) officer, my character has layers that will be interesting for me to showcase in this film. I will be undergoing immense training and I am excited to see how the audiences react to this one.”

Lada Guruden Singh, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures International Productions, India states, “As a studio, we have been finding stories that resonate with India’s triumphs and celebrate its true heroes, which was just seen with our recent film, Major. We look forward to delivering on our promise to provide viewers with wholesome entertainment and are thrilled to collaborate with Varun Tej, Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and Sandeep Mudda as they come together to give the audiences a unique first-of-its-kind cinematic experience.”

Expressing his delight on working on the project, producer Sandeep Mudda shares, “I am extremely happy to be part of this movie’s journey but more so, I am proud of the intended output that everyone is working so hard together to deliver on this film. I am certain that the movie will not just be an incredible spectacle packed with action and heart, but it will also evoke emotions like never before. I am happy to have Sony Pictures International Productions back this story along with their unmatched experience in marketing and distribution.”

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Rennaisance Pictures, the film will mark the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, an ad-film maker, cinematographer and VFX aficionado. Written by Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the movie will be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously and is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and will have a global release in 2023.

