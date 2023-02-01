Tollywood actor Nagendra Babu’s son Varun Tej will soon get married. The actor has already started preparations for the same and is looking for a bride. He even announced that his son will be getting married soon this year. It is yet to be seen whether the bride will be from the film industry or someone from outside. Fans are eagerly waiting for more details about Varun Tej’s marriage.

Varun Tej started his career as a child actor in a film called Hands UP! The 2000 film starred Chiranjeevi, Brahmanandam and Nagendra Babu in lead roles. The actor made his lead debut with the film Mukunda in 2014, which was written and directed by Srikanth Addala. The actor received massive success with Fidaa directed by Shekhar Kammula. The actor has even given voice-over for the web series Nanna Koochi which was produced by Niharika. He also lent his voice to the film Aladdin.

Varun Tej was recently seen in Ghani and F3: Fun and Frustration in 2022 and he is now gearing up for the release of Gandeevadhari Arjuna in 2023. The film will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner and cast details are yet to be revealed.

Looking at some of Varun Tej’s previous hits, fans are expecting this movie to be a great flick but more information about it is yet to be revealed which makes the film a mystery other than the fact that it is an action thriller.

