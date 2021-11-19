Varun Tej to Star in Remakes of 2 Films That Originally Starred Megastar Chiranjeevi

Varun Tej is winning hearts once again with the release of his film Ghani’s teaser wherein the actor can be seen shirtless. Varun has also managed to impress the audience with his power-packed acting in his previous movies.

Now, the actor is also hopping on the trend of making remakes of hit movies from all industries including Tollywood. Telugu filmmakers are producing remakes of old superhit movies to suit the current trend.

According to reports, Varun Tej is planning to work in two films that are going to be remakes of two superhit films — Challenge a 1984 super hit and Kodama Simha — that starred superstar Chiranjeevi. The two films Challenge and Kodama Simham have been very special films of the megastar Chiranjeevi.

Reports also suggest that Varun Tej will also sign a movie, a remake of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Johnny.

Film Challenge was produced by KS Rama Rao and directed by Kodan Ramireddy. Chiranjeevi-starrer Kodama Simham was directed by K Murali Mohan Rao.

The makers of the remake of Challenge, Kodama Simham and Johnny are hopeful that Varun Tej will also give a green signal to work. According to reports, if Varun Tej refuses to act in the films, then the makers may rope in other mega actors of Tollywood and their first preference is Ram Charan.

According to reports, producer and director Nagababu is planning to make a remake of Telugu hit Rowdy Alludu. In the movie, Chiranjeevi and Divya Bharti played the lead characters. The producer is confident that Varun Tej will work on his upcoming project.

Currently, Varun Tej is busy shooting for his upcoming film Ghani. According to the filmmakers of Ghani, it is a sports drama film. The movie is set to hit the silver screen worldwide on December 24.

