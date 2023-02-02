Actor Nagendra Babu recently announced that his son Varun Tej will be getting married this year and he’d himself introduce the bride to the media. His recent statement caused a flutter in Tollywood, as well as media, wondering if Varun would take his rumoured relationship with Lavanya official.

Rumours have been rife that Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi have been dating since a long time now. However, both of them always been denying the same. Since, Varun hasn’t spoken to media about the same, fans are speculating if there’s Lavanya or someone else that he’d be tying the knot with.

Back in 2022, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Lavanya dismissed all rumours of her marriage and added that this is all coming only as she acted with him in two films (Mister, Antariksham). “I am single because I have not found the right answer." The actress also addressed her being in a live-in relationship is the weirdest rumour ever.

His family is reported to be in plans to get him married this year and Varun Tej’s father, actor and producer Naga Babu in one of his recent interviews have revealed the same.

While addressing the media at an event, Naga Babu reportedly stated that he would give all the info about his son’s wedding, but refrained from revealing the details about the bride. He added that he will ‘announce the same officially once both families conclude’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej is juggling between various films. He was last seen in ‘Ghani’ and ‘F3: Fun and Frustration’ released last year is now gearing up with ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ in 2023. Lavanya, on the other hand, was last seen in Happy Birthday. She is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

Speaking of Varun, he is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu and the nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. He is the cousin of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej. If the wedding takes place, it would be no less than a grand star-studded affair.

