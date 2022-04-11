Varun Tej’s Ghani Mints Close to Rs 6 Crore in 2 Days; Details Inside

CHANGE LANGUAGE
On Saturday, the second day of its release, the film earned Rs 2.85 crores.

Due to poor word of mouth and negative reviews from critics, the film barely made Rs 2.75 crores on its first day.

Entertainment Bureau

Ghani, starring Varun Tej, was released last Friday to mixed reviews from moviegoers and reviewers. Ghani has collected a total of Rs. 6 cr at the national and international box office following a two-day run, according to the most recent data.

The much-anticipated sports drama was released in over 535 theatres across all Telugu regions on April 8, 2022. All across Telugu zones, the majority of theatres have had occupancy rates ranging from 22% (minimum) to 48% (maximum).

Due to poor word of mouth and negative reviews from critics, the film barely made Rs 2.75 crores on its first day. On Saturday, the second day of its release, the film earned Rs 2.85 crores.

To reach the break-even point, the film should have collected at least Rs. 10 crore net in its opening weekend, but it has only managed 5-6 crores gross thus far. Sunday collections, on the other hand, are still to be added.

The film reportedly grossed Rs. 3.19 crore worldwide, with the AP-TG circuit accounting for the lion’s share. The film grossed Rs. 2.74 crore in AP and TG alone, for a total of Rs. 5 crores. Nizam remained at the top of the contributions list.

However, the film, which had a budget of whopping Rs 30 crores, had a pre-release trade of Rs 26.3 crores, with the majority of the revenue coming from the Telugu version of the theatrical rights. AP and TG were the leading acquirers in this sector as well, with over Rs. 21 crores of business.

Ghani, the sports drama based on Boxing, is helmed by director Kiran Korrapati. The movie has been bankrolled by Allu Arjun’s sibling Allu Bobby’s Company. Varun Tej plays the main role, a boxer named Ghani, while Saiee Manjrekar plays his love interest.

In addition to Varun Tej and Saiee, the film featured Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra in important roles. The film’s cinematography is attributed to George C. Williams, the editing is by Marthand K. Venkatesh, and the music is by S.Thaman.

first published:April 11, 2022, 12:46 IST